Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 560 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,912,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $513,728,000 after acquiring an additional 136,818 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 402,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,218,000 after purchasing an additional 46,231 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In related news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 14,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.35, for a total transaction of $2,340,214.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,017,464.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,950. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. StockNews.com cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet raised Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $151.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.35. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $189.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.64 and a 200-day moving average of $143.44.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

