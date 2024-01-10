Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 88,436.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 270,919,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,654,024,000 after acquiring an additional 270,613,292 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645,058 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $632,520,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $237,966,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $229,787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $581,099.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,873.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $581,099.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,873.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,708,394.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,380 shares of company stock valued at $7,428,848. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

BSX stock opened at $59.23 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $44.35 and a 1 year high of $59.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.23, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.24.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.45.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

