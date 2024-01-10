Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Gap Down to $7.17

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.17, but opened at $6.90. Borr Drilling shares last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 508,680 shares.

Borr Drilling Stock Down 3.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $991.22 million, a PE ratio of -54.17 and a beta of 3.07.

Get Borr Drilling alerts:

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%.

Borr Drilling Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Borr Drilling

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Borr Drilling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BORR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,959,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,118,000 after buying an additional 897,465 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 19.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,412,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,898,000 after buying an additional 1,538,788 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 12.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,413,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,707,000 after buying an additional 367,344 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 171.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,128,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,215,000 after buying an additional 1,974,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 68.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,423,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,208,000 after buying an additional 981,153 shares in the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.