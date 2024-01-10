Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Up 7.9%

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $78.07 and last traded at $77.05. 268,097 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,007,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on BOOT. B. Riley began coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.30.

Boot Barn Stock Down 6.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 2.25.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $374.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.44 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins sold 15,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $1,135,293.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,860.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boot Barn

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,590,000 after acquiring an additional 21,161 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in Boot Barn by 11.5% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boot Barn by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 190,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the second quarter worth about $788,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Stories

