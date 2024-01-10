BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (LEO) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Performance

LEO stock opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.70. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

