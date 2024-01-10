BluePath Capital Management LLC Invests $905,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000. Chevron comprises 0.8% of BluePath Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.94.

Chevron Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $145.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.72 and a 52-week high of $187.81. The company has a market cap of $274.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

