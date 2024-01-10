Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $16.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 65.17% from the company’s previous close.

BE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.31.

Bloom Energy Stock Down 4.1 %

BE stock opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 2.80.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.22. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.36% and a negative net margin of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $400.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.75 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In related news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $47,286.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,210.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,141,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,344,000 after buying an additional 263,507 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,221,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,873,000 after buying an additional 1,635,738 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $102,826,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,586,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,417,000 after buying an additional 125,720 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,840,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,753,000 after buying an additional 685,213 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Stories

