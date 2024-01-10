BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 144,717 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 199,008 shares.The stock last traded at $11.20 and had previously closed at $11.17.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average of $10.38.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUC. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 93.2% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,874,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,718,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,672,000 after acquiring an additional 762,169 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,528,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 24.6% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 3,012,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,686,000 after acquiring an additional 595,306 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 24.0% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,685,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,138,000 after acquiring an additional 519,812 shares during the period. 25.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

