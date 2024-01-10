BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 144,717 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 199,008 shares.The stock last traded at $11.20 and had previously closed at $11.17.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average of $10.38.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.42%.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.
