Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $497,681,000 after acquiring an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,485,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $322,037,000 after acquiring an additional 52,069 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,097,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $193,750,000 after acquiring an additional 26,896 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 9.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 647,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,575,000 after acquiring an additional 55,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter Trading Down 2.0 %

BMI stock opened at $150.23 on Wednesday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.93 and a twelve month high of $170.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.80, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $186.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Badger Meter from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Badger Meter

About Badger Meter

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.