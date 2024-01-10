Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Sells 1,067 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lessened its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 1.8% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $516,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 75,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. HSBC cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABBV

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $162.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.49. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $166.20.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 162.19%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.