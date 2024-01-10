Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $476.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $460.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.76. The firm has a market cap of $368.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $382.37 and a fifty-two week high of $479.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

