Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,787,000 after purchasing an additional 39,747 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 54,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 204,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,631,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 15,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $167.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $229.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.98.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.93.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

