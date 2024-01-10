ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $435.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $348.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $421.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $410.37. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.76 and a 1-year high of $438.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

