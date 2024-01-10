ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 2.5% of ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 17.0% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 10.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 3.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 75,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 9.3% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the third quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEP opened at $167.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.33%.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.93.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

