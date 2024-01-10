ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verde Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,934,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $19,984,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $476.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $460.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $448.76. The company has a market cap of $368.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $382.37 and a twelve month high of $479.79.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

