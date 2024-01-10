Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Trading 6.5% Higher

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.02. Approximately 133,683 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 952,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $924.54 million, a PE ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.85.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.60 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%. On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 79,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arlo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a pro 5S 2K security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts; Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera; Arlo Ultra 2; Arlo Essential XL spotlight camera for stand-alone home security; Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that enables users to see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices; Arlo Pro 4 camera; and Arlo Essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.