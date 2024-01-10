apricus wealth LLC Decreases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

apricus wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 214.6% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 41.0% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 64,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after buying an additional 18,664 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,963,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,235,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,515,000 after buying an additional 94,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 23.5% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 229,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,605,000 after buying an additional 43,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.40.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.3 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $99.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.48 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.03.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

