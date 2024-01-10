Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Stake Lowered by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,342 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APLS. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,111,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,889,000 after purchasing an additional 486,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,031,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,823,000 after purchasing an additional 304,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,923,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,993,000 after purchasing an additional 58,208 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,842,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,124,000 after purchasing an additional 326,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,590,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,498 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $72.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.91. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $94.75.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.05 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.10% and a negative net margin of 222.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 400.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

APLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.21.

In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $60,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 367,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,819,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $567,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,071,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,664,316.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $60,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 367,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,819,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,936,264. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

