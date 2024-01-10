Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Advisor Partners II LLC

Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APH. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 64.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 291.5% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APH shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.38.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $95.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.57 and a 200 day moving average of $87.56.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.39%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

