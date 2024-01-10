Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $56.51 and last traded at $57.19. 245,276 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 458,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMPH. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The business had revenue of $180.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total transaction of $30,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,960,721.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 3,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $209,364.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,697,983.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total transaction of $30,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,960,721.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,420 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

