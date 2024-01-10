American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth about $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 75.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.93.

American Tower Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE AMT opened at $211.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The stock has a market cap of $98.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.47, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.70.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 444.45%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

