American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at TD Cowen

Equities research analysts at TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AIG. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American International Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

American International Group Price Performance

AIG opened at $67.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.76 and a 200 day moving average of $61.88. American International Group has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $69.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

