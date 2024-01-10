American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC cut its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,231 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AXP opened at $186.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $189.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.06.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.78.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

