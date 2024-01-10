American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $9,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 6.2% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 41.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 203,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 87.4% in the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 16,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 12.3% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $84.13 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $98.08. The stock has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.85.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AEP. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.46.

View Our Latest Report on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.