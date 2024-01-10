Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 2,413 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,136 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITUB. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 5.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 94,379,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $556,839,000 after buying an additional 4,528,983 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,894,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129,486 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 244.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,872,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,181,000 after purchasing an additional 14,818,000 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,416,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,634 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,941,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,632,000 after buying an additional 483,166 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITUB. HSBC cut Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.10 target price on the stock.

NYSE:ITUB opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $7.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.89.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 6.35%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

