Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 2,360 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,787,000 after buying an additional 39,747 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 54,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 204,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 15,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Argus dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.93.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $167.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $229.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.20 and a 200-day moving average of $173.98. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

