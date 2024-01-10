Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $223,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lowered its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 76.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $121.49 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

