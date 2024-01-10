Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 5.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ally Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $34.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $35.78.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the third quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 115.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the second quarter worth $30,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 337.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

