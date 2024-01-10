Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALLY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Shares of ALLY opened at $34.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Ally Financial has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $35.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.43.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Ally Financial had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ally Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,009,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,293,000 after purchasing an additional 290,842 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its position in Ally Financial by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 9,493,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689,915 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Ally Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,424,000 after purchasing an additional 281,795 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Ally Financial by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,343,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ally Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,364,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,930,000 after purchasing an additional 299,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

