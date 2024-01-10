Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Alamo Group has raised its dividend by an average of 19.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Alamo Group has a payout ratio of 7.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Alamo Group to earn $13.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.9%.

Shares of NYSE:ALG opened at $198.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.07. Alamo Group has a 1-year low of $145.75 and a 1-year high of $216.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.25.

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $419.64 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 15.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alamo Group will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alamo Group news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.24, for a total value of $128,617.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,951.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.24, for a total transaction of $128,617.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,951.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.11, for a total transaction of $207,698.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,827,879.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,116 shares of company stock worth $590,219 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 217.2% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alamo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,338,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alamo Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,832,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

