Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 34.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.83.

Air Lease Price Performance

AL stock opened at $40.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.64. Air Lease has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $46.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $659.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Lease will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Air Lease

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Air Lease by 7.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Lease by 2.8% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Lease by 0.6% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 2.0% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 3.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

