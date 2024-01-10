AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

Equities research analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.70% from the company’s current price.

ACM has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AECOM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

NYSE:ACM opened at $88.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. AECOM has a one year low of $74.40 and a one year high of $94.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.26.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. AECOM had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AECOM news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $836,453.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,818 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,609.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $2,839,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 53,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,972,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total value of $836,453.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,609.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,333 shares of company stock worth $5,994,463 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,456,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,576 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AECOM by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,833,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,376,000 after buying an additional 269,202 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in AECOM by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,478,000 after buying an additional 972,449 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AECOM by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,427,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,268,000 after buying an additional 112,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AECOM by 106,750.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,422,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,666,000 after buying an additional 3,419,215 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

