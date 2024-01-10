Advisor Partners II LLC Takes Position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 311,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 125.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 27,931 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 9.5% during the third quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 40,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 2.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 15.4% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 124,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 16,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 392,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 211,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,537,626.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,639,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,185,755.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 742,050 shares of company stock valued at $5,684,516 over the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Increases Dividend

NYSE:MHI opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $9.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

