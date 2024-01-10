Advisor Partners II LLC Takes Position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 163,502 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 85,989 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $13.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.16.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Increases Dividend
About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund
- What is a Dividend King?
- How to buy Southwest Airlines stock
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Apple just flashed the mother of all buy signals
- How to Invest in Esports
- Acuity Brands stock: A good play on falling rates
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.