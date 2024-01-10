Advisor Partners II LLC Takes Position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 163,502 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 85,989 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $13.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.16.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Increases Dividend

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This is an increase from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

