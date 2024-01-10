Advisor Partners II LLC Sells 98,724 Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Advisor Partners II LLC decreased its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 64.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,724 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 27.4% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $90,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFNM opened at $48.47 on Wednesday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $48.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.36.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

