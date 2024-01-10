Advisor Partners II LLC Sells 440 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Advisor Partners II LLC lowered its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 897.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.01. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $35.09. The stock has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

