Advisor Partners II LLC Sells 3,561 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Advisor Partners II LLC lessened its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,561 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OXY. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 211,707,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,216,875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,355,469 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,021,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $779,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,651 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,100 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $46,838,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,040,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,576,224.35. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 228,051,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,378,617,252.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 11,447,143 shares of company stock worth $677,246,135. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $57.45 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $55.12 and a 52-week high of $67.93. The stock has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.77 and its 200 day moving average is $61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.41.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

