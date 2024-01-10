Advisor Partners II LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $36,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 68.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CL stock opened at $80.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $82.09. The firm has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.33.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

