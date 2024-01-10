Advisor Partners II LLC Raises Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 809,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,788,000 after buying an additional 149,787 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,103,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.79.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE KMB opened at $123.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $147.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.39.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.77%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

