Advisor Partners II LLC Purchases 44,223 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,223 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,598,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $593,608,000 after buying an additional 942,709 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,349,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,314,000 after buying an additional 474,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 83.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,584,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,952,000 after buying an additional 3,902,840 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,630,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,478,000 after buying an additional 226,527 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 20.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,625,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,130,000 after buying an additional 613,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Starwood Property Trust

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $1,654,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 950,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,978,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on STWD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

View Our Latest Report on STWD

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.