Advisor Partners II LLC Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 209.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $581,099.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,873.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $581,099.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,873.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 140,380 shares of company stock worth $7,428,848. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $59.23 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $44.35 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.24. The stock has a market cap of $86.77 billion, a PE ratio of 72.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

