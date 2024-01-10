Advisor Partners II LLC Has $2.54 Million Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total transaction of $851,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,599,010.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total transaction of $851,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,599,010.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,083,142. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE COF opened at $132.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $134.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.78.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.03%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

