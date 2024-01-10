Advisor Partners II LLC Has $2.29 Million Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,796,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $2,232.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,214.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,032.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,430.50 and a 1-year high of $2,348.42. The firm has a market cap of $61.25 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 EPS for the current year.

CMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $2,246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,175.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,259.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $2,067,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,794.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,195,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,733 shares of company stock valued at $10,000,321 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

