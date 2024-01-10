Advisor Partners II LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $127.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.63. The stock has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on VLO. Mizuho cut their target price on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

