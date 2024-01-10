Advisor Partners II LLC Has $2.21 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PH opened at $457.46 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $297.12 and a 1-year high of $464.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.87%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.07.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

