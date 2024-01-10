Advisor Partners II LLC Buys 40,865 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 506.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,865 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Advisor Partners II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verde Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,934,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,984,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IVV opened at $476.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $460.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $448.76. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $382.37 and a twelve month high of $479.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

