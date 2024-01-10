Advisor Partners II LLC Boosts Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,094 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,606 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.3% of Advisor Partners II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $31,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $357.43 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.15 and a 12 month high of $361.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.47. The firm has a market cap of $918.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.47, for a total transaction of $6,917,281.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 707,955 shares of company stock worth $237,277,843 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on META shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.34.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

