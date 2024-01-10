Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, UBS Group cut Adecco Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Get Adecco Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AHEXY

Adecco Group Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHEXY opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.06. Adecco Group has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $24.70.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 1.34%. Analysts expect that Adecco Group will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

About Adecco Group

(Get Free Report)

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.