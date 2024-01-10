Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $934.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $227.93 on Wednesday. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $149.30 and a fifty-two week high of $228.26. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.47.

AYI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AYI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Acuity Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $627,225,000 after purchasing an additional 60,541 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $564,568,000 after buying an additional 25,598 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $228,862,000 after acquiring an additional 195,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 620.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $198,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $181,623,000 after acquiring an additional 38,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

