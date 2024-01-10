Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 13.000-14.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 13.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.7 billion-$4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.9 billion.

Acuity Brands Stock Up 11.4 %

Acuity Brands stock opened at $227.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $149.30 and a fifty-two week high of $228.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.47.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.49. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $934.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $935.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AYI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $193.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $564,568,000 after acquiring an additional 25,598 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the first quarter worth about $1,395,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 9.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

